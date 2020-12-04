By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 10% of the City of Pittsburgh’s workforce is in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
Those workers being off the job could impact some of the services you rely on.
In response, city employees are being shifted to different departments to fill the holes in services.
However, with cases rising, the city may have to take additional steps.
“We have emergency preparation to be able to hire private contractors, that can only happen while the city’s under an emergency status,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “The second option that I’ve asked public safety to look into is calling the governor for national guard if needed.”
While Peduto said public safety has been asked to look into the national guard option, he stressed it would only happen if a much higher percentage of the city’s workforce would have to quarantine.
