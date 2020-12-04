Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning on Monday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Firearms Division will be open for appointments.
The office will be taking walk-in appointments from 8:00 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday.
They are also telling people that if they missed a scheduled appointment from November 27 through December 4, they will have priority over walk-in appointments.
More information can be found on the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office website.
