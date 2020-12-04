By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,753 new cases of Coronavirus Friday and 169 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases now stands at 398,600 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Locally, the Allegheny County Health Department reported over 900 new Coronavirus cases and over two dozen new deaths.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 72,199 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 5,071 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,065 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 11,113.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 37,946 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,124 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 45,070 cases at nursing or personal care facilities.

There have been 6,900 total deaths of residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,269 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

