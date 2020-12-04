By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 911 new Coronavirus cases Friday and 26 additional deaths.
Of today’s newly reported cases, 830 are confirmed from 2,794 PCR tests. There are 81 probable cases.
Of the 26 newly reported deaths, the dates of death ranged from November 18 to December 3.
Two people were in their 50’s, two people were in their 60’s, five people were in their 70’s, six people were in their 80’s, and eleven people were in their 90’s.
Sixteen of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 2,189 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 570.
There have been 31,454 total Coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
