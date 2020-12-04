Comments
CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – Carts upon carts filled to the brim with toys was the sight at the Target in Cranberry Friday. It was part of a shopping spree to gather gifts for kids in need.
Complete Chiropractic Health took over the Target, grabbing all the toys worth a total of $10,000.
The group is working with Toys for Tots to make sure local families have gifts under the tree this holiday season.
“I would just like to say how grateful we are that we could do something like this and give back in such a hard year,” said Dr. Gina Agostino-Manes with Complete Chiropractic Health.
The giving doesn’t stop there: Complete Chiropractic Health plans to grants two wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
You must log in to post a comment.