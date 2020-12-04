By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is changing its COVID-19 quarantine guidance to align with the CDC.

Earlier this week the CDC shortened its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 to 10 days, or seven days with a negative test on or after day five of quarantine.

“We must stop the spread of this virus and quarantining once you have been exposed is essential,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release.

“The incubation period for COVID-19 remains at 14 days and it is still most protective to quarantine for the full two weeks. However, the CDC has affirmed that quarantine can end after 10 days if the person doesn’t develop symptoms, or after seven days if the person tests negative and has no symptoms.”

The health department says it issued an advisory for healthcare providers outlining how this new guidance should be implemented.

This guidance doesn’t apply to healthcare settings or those living in some congregate settings like nursing homes or prisons.