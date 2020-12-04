By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help identifying more than a dozen people in connection with the riots at the end of May.
The Damage Assessment and Accountability Task Force says they’re concluding their months-long investigation into the riots that followed peaceful protests downtown on May 30.
Police shared several images on Facebook Friday asking for help identifying the people pictured.
They’re looking to identify 14 individuals wanted for various alleged crimes like damaging police vehicles, throwing objects at officers and looting businesses.
“Pittsburgh Public Safety and Pittsburgh Police are committed to protecting citizens’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, however, when laws are broken, we have a duty to investigate and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.
