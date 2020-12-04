By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is among 94 cities across the country and among four in Pennsylvania that earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Index Ranking on LGBTQ inclusion.

This is the 4th consecutive year that Pittsburgh has earned the top score.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign with our 2020 MEI Score of 100,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a press release.

“Thanks to the Office of Equity and our city departments, we have continued to make strides toward being a more inclusive and welcoming city,” Peduto said.

The scorecard evaluates cities on how inclusive they are, things like health benefits, and leadership positions.

“Pittsburgh is honored to have been scored 100/100, but this score does not mean that the work stops,” said City of Pittsburgh’s Chief Equity Officer and Deputy Chief of Staff Majestic Lane in a press release.

“To be truly equitable and inclusive, we will continue to collaborate with the LGBTQ+ community to identify and create goals, policy, services, resources and laws to make sure that our city is equitable for all,” Lane said.

The City of Pittsburgh’s full scorecard can be found here.