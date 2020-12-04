Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says a 75-year-old inmate at SCI Mercer has died due to coronavirus.
It is the first coronavirus-related death at the prison. The unnamed man was serving a sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He had been at SCI Mercer since Aug. 30, 2016.
There are 17 active cases among inmates and 25 among the staff there. Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation or at local hospitals.
You must log in to post a comment.