CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service is cutting hours of service.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the service said the SCCAS Board of Directors decided to decrease the hours of operation.

It is with deep regret the SCCAS Board of Directors made the decision to decrease the hours of operation at SCCAS. We are going to be cutting the hours of service to 8am – midnight. Leaving the hours of midnight – 8am out of service beginning 12/13/2020. It is not our intent to cause any harm to any individual or put a strain on the EMS system. Unfortunately, this in a business decision in an attempt to cut costs to save the organization.

We are under a severe financial hardship. Under the current burden we are unable to make payroll, and have many outstanding bills. With the cost of supplies, basic needs, upkeep of our ambulances, business needs, and the cost of payroll, we are unable to continue.

We have been making cuts to continue serving the community over the last few years, to keep the doors open. Unfortunately, with the slow return from insurance companies and the minimal payments (roughly 20 cents for every dollar), we are not able to meet the financial costs to maintain the business aspect at SCCAS.

SCCAS employees are the lowest paid in the area. Our employees have been very gracious and adapted to all of the changes we attempted to make. For that we are thankful.