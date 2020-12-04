CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Stowe Township.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Friday on the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Road. First responders found the victim with a gunshot to the lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, law enforcement says.

Police say a vehicle being driven in the area was reportedly damage by gunfire, but there were no other injuries.

