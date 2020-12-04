Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Post Office officially kicked off its Operation Santa program on Friday.
You can visit the USPS website to find a child in need by reading through letters from children and families.
Once you find a letter that speaks to you, you can purchase gifts, wrap them, and take them to your local post office.
“Santa” handles it from there.
There’s still time for families in need to sign up.
Letters will be accepted through December 15.
This is the 108th year for the Operation Santa program.
More information can be found online.
