Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,197 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths on Saturday.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 779 are confirmed from 2,813 PCR tests. There are 418 probable cases.

There have been 2,211 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 575.

There have been 32,651 total Coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

