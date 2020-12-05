Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A small slice of history is coming back to Fifth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
The city revealed what they’ve called “A Holiday Tribute to the Big Store.”
Two windows of the iconic Kaufmann’s store were recreated.
The two windows took inspiration from holiday displays from past displays.
One was dedicated to the 1920s and another was dedicated to the 1980s.
A little light returns to Fifth Avenue.
