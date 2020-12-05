CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A small slice of history is coming back to Fifth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

The city revealed what they’ve called “A Holiday Tribute to the Big Store.”

Two windows of the iconic Kaufmann’s store were recreated.

The two windows took inspiration from holiday displays from past displays.

One was dedicated to the 1920s and another was dedicated to the 1980s.

