By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two eager grandparents found a way to celebrate the birth of their new grandson Hudson.

Complete with balloons and winter gear, they sat atop the parking garage at West Penn Hospital, waiting for Hudson to arrive.

Due to the pandemic, they were unable to enter the hospital and certainly were not allowed to support mom in the delivery room.

Despite all that, Hudson’s arrival made it all worth it.

The baby boy weighs in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and 18.5 inches long.

Photo Credit: Toni Mccanch

They say mom is healthy and the family couldn’t be prouder.

