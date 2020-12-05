PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 4-alarm fire broke out at a home in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood just after 2:00 a.m.

Once firefighters arrived at the home on Cust Street, flames were shooting from an empty house.

The call started as a 2-alarm fire but later was increased to a 4-alarm fire.

While the fire began in an empty home, the flames reached two neighboring, occupied homes.

Those inside of the occupied houses were able to escape without injury and the Salvation Army is planning to help those displaced from the homes.

After about two hours, firefighters were able to contain the fire.

The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman will remain on scene and provide updates on KDKA Morning News.