Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — An inmate at the state prison in Indiana County has died from coronavirus.
The Department of Corrections says the 38-year-old inmate at SCI Pine Grove died at a local hospital. It is the first reported death of an inmate with coronavirus at SCI Pine Grove.
The inmate was serving a sentence of 1 1/2 to 5 years for receiving stolen property. He had been at SCI Pine Grove since Jan. 8, 2019.
The prison reports 10 active coronavirus cases among inmates and eight among staff.
You must log in to post a comment.