By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — An inmate at the state prison in Indiana County has died from coronavirus.

The Department of Corrections says the 38-year-old inmate at SCI Pine Grove died at a local hospital. It is the first reported death of an inmate with coronavirus at SCI Pine Grove.

The inmate was serving a sentence of 1 1/2 to 5 years for receiving stolen property. He had been at SCI Pine Grove since Jan. 8, 2019.

The prison reports 10 active coronavirus cases among inmates and eight among staff.

