By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The case against a man accused of killing another man outside of the Monroeville Mall is moving forward.
Lawrence Murphy appeared in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.
A judge held all charges and Murphy will go to trial.
According to police, Murphy shot and killed 20-year-old Saheed Gayle outside of the Party City store in October.
Investigators believe that Murphy and Gayle knew one another.
Murphy is due back in court in January.
