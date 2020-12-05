CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The case against a man accused of killing another man outside of the Monroeville Mall is moving forward.

Lawrence Murphy appeared in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

    • A judge held all charges and Murphy will go to trial.

    According to police, Murphy shot and killed 20-year-old Saheed Gayle outside of the Party City store in October.

    Investigators believe that Murphy and Gayle knew one another.

    Murphy is due back in court in January.

