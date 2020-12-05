By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,884 new cases of Coronavirus and 149 additional deaths on Saturday.

The state health department says that this is “the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.”

The statewide total number of cases now stands at 411,484 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 stood at 14.4%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, is 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 70,469 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 5,230 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,065 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 11,262.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 38,852 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,135 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 45,987 cases at nursing or personal care facilities.

There have been 6,931 total deaths of residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,455 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

