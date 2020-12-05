CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a crash with fire temporarily blocked lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Alerts says the crash blocked lanes on I-76 West between the Cranberry Exit #28 and Beaver Valley Exit #13.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries.

