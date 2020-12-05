Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a crash with fire temporarily blocked lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Alerts says the crash blocked lanes on I-76 West between the Cranberry Exit #28 and Beaver Valley Exit #13.
All lanes are now open on the #PaTurnpike at MM 14.1W on I-76. Delays remain. pic.twitter.com/Fz7xs6eVvf
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) December 5, 2020
Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.