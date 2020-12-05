HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — This year has not been easy for a lot of families.

On Saturday morning, teachers and staff at Propel Hazlewood held a Stuff the Bus event at Mitchell’s Fish Market at the Waterfront.

“This is our way in trying to give back to the kids, which are the most important people to us,” said Propel Hazelwood third-grade teacher Erin Haburjak.

Toys, games, hats, coats and more were collected on Saturday. For some families within the district, what was collected will be under the tree for their kids.

Haburjak says she sees the challenges that students are trying to overcome amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being in school, out of school, hybrid, a lot of people losing their jobs, not being able to give to their kids what they would really like to,” Haburjak said.

The school asked people to donate unwrapped gifts. Besides toys and winter gear, they also requested gift cards and masks.

The event was another way to show the importance of bringing joy to students and keeping them safe this season.

“As long as our kids are happy, healthy and safe, then we’re doing our job,” Haburjak.