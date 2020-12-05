By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation in Stowe Township.
The victim is a 22-year-old woman.
Multiple police agencies and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner were at the intersection of Tunnel Way and Island Avenue in Stowe Township around 8:16 a.m. Saturday.
Police say they are looking for multiple suspects.
Some neighbors tell KDKA they heard gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. County Police say they are not certain whether the victim was the intended target of the gunfire.
So far, County Police say the shooting began in the parking lot of a nearby club, True Diamonds, and then continued up Tunnel Way.
