PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are planning to go holiday shopping downtown this weekend, there’s one address you don’t want to forget: 623 Smithfield Street.
That is where the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership just launched “The Black Market” and features more than 30 Black-owned businesses.
Shopping there, you’ll find everything including holiday goodies, skincare, fashion, and more.
“There’s a lot of Black businesses that get overshadowed because nobody knows about them,” said Lashesia Holiday, owner of Natural Beauty Supply. “So to bring light like this and bring more exposure, that’s amazing.”
“Kin of Duncan is a t-shirt brand that allows pets to match their favorite human,” said Jazmiere Bates, the 14-year-old owner of Kin of Duncan. “We have the holiday Christmas mask with the matching bandana.”
The Black Market runs through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
There will be temperature checks at the door and masks are required upon entry.
You must log in to post a comment.