By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Fox Chapel Area School District has informed families that they will resume in-person instruction on Monday, December 7.

According to the district, the elementary schools will remain a five-day in-person model, while Dorseyville Middle School and Fox Chapel Area High School Students will continue in the hybrid model.

High school and middle school students will still have the option to participate in virtual learning, blended learning, and the asynchronous model.

Fox Chapel Area School District says they will follow the face-covering mandate from the Pa. Department of Health and will work with the Allegheny County Health Department when it comes to any positive cases within the schools.

As of December 2, Fox Chapel says they have 10 active cases of COVID-19 and have had a total of 42 cases since the start of the school year.

“We hope to not have to move to fully virtual learning for students in any of our schools in the future,” said Dr. Mary Catherine Reljac in a letter to families. “We will continue to closely monitor conditions in each of our school buildings in case we need to quickly shift instructional models in a particular school. In addition to the number and context of COVID-19 cases, the district may also have to move a school or the district to remote learning due to other variables, including teacher absences/lack of substitutes; a lack of bus drivers; an inability to provide food due to cafeteria employee absences; lack of custodians; lack of school nurses; and directives from local, state, or federal authorities.”