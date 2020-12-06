Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A woman and her two children are now living with family after a fire destroyed their New Castle home on Sunday afternoon.
Neighbors said they heard an explosion in the basement of the Franklin Street home.
The New Castle assistant fire chief said the sound of an explosion may have been the sound of the windows blowing out.
No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.
However, the family’s three dogs were found dead.
The assistant fire chief said they do not believe the fire to be suspicious but will be investigated on Monday.
