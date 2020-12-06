Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are back to where our morning lows should be in the upper 20s.
There’s still a small chance for flakes today but again little to no accumulation is to be expected.
With a northwesterly flow that is going to usher in the cooler air like yesterday, which is what brought the lake enhanced snow showers, it’ll be cooler today with highs only in the mid 30s and feeling in the mid to upper 20s.
Today will be the coldest day of the week. Clouds hold on through the start of the work week along with temperatures a tad bit below normal in the upper 30s.
Then, by Wednesday, we are back into the low 40s and then get to the upper 40s Thursday and Friday all while staying dry.
