PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may still play against the Washington Football Team on Monday, according to a recent report.
Local sports reporter Gerry Dulac reports that Roethlisberger was at the Steelers practice today and is expected to be cleared for Monday’s game.
Ben Roethlisberger practiced today and expected to play Monday vs Washington
As of 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Roethlisberger is still on the team’s injury list with “Not Injury Related/Knee” listed as the reason for his questionable status.
The Steelers face off against the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. on Monday.
