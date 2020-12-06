CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may still play against the Washington Football Team on Monday, according to a recent report.

Local sports reporter Gerry Dulac reports that Roethlisberger was at the Steelers practice today and is expected to be cleared for Monday’s game.

As of 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Roethlisberger is still on the team’s injury list with “Not Injury Related/Knee” listed as the reason for his questionable status.

The Steelers face off against the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. on Monday.

