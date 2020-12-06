CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell is now listed as doubtful for Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Boswell was placed on the Week 13 injury list due to a hip injury.

The Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten confirmed the move on Sunday.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani reports Matthew Wright will fill in for Boswell.

Other notable players on the injury list include Ben Roethlisberger and Steven Nelson.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

