By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell is now listed as doubtful for Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Boswell was placed on the Week 13 injury list due to a hip injury.

The Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten confirmed the move on Sunday.

#Steelers Game Status Report update: K Chris Boswell (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 6, 2020

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani reports Matthew Wright will fill in for Boswell.

Looks like Roethlisberger will be good to go for Monday. But Chris Boswell likely out. Matthew Wright will do #Steelers place kicking — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 6, 2020

Other notable players on the injury list include Ben Roethlisberger and Steven Nelson.

