By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) — The White Oak Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two masked individuals.
Police say the two individuals are suspects in an incident that happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the White Oak Mini Mart in the 1500 block of Lincoln Way. Details surrounding the incident were not provided in the department’s Facebook post.
The two suspects fled the Mini Mart in the direction of Auld Street following the incident.
The White Oak Police Department is asking if you any information about the individuals in question that you contact the department or private message them on Facebook.
