By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins celebrated the Steelers’ loss Monday to Washington.
The Steelers were the lone remaining unbeaten team in the NFL until the 23-17 loss to the Football Team at Heinz Field. The 1972 Dolphins celebrate every season when the last undefeated team drops its first game.
That Miami team went 14-0 in the regular season before winning three playoff games to accomplish the perfect season, something no other team has done.
Larry Csonka was on the 1972 Miami Dolphins, and he took to Twitter after Pittsburgh’s loss.
“Tonight, I am a Washington fan,” Csonka said while toasting to the camera.
#WashingtonFootball #FinsUp #WASvsPIT pic.twitter.com/Ji824PF3P4
— Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) December 8, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.