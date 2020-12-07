By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is considering new capacity limits on businesses as coronavirus cases continue to surge.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the health department is eyeing the restrictions as the county reported a two-day total of 1,470 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
New measures could be revealed Monday or Tuesday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania’s percent positivity for Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 jumped to 14.4% compared to 11.7% the week before.
Last Thursday, Allegheny County reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic started, with Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen calling it a “heartbreaking milestone.” She pleaded with people to cancel parties, weddings, gatherings, events and stay home whenever possible.
There’s currently a stay-at-home advisory in place for Allegheny County and the entire state.
