CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Allegheny County reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time last week, with the health department Director Dr. Debra Bogen calling it a "heartbreaking milestone."
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is considering new capacity limits on businesses as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the health department is eyeing the restrictions as the county reported a two-day total of 1,470 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

New measures could be revealed Monday or Tuesday.

Statewide, Pennsylvania’s percent positivity for Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 jumped to 14.4% compared to 11.7% the week before.

Last Thursday, Allegheny County reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic started, with Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen calling it a “heartbreaking milestone.” She pleaded with people to cancel parties, weddings, gatherings, events and stay home whenever possible.

There’s currently a stay-at-home advisory in place for Allegheny County and the entire state.

Comments