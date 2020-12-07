By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,470 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,461 are confirmed from 4,661 PCR tests. There are nine probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 week to 102 years with a median age of 46 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from May 28 to Dec. 6. The Health Department says 24 positive tests are more than a week old and only one of the tests is from May.

There have been 2,247 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 509 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 184 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The countywide death toll as risen to 579.

The newly-recorded dates of death range from Dec. 5-6. The patients include two patients in their 60s, one in their 70s and one person in their 90s. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility, according to the Health Department.

There have been 34,121 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for December 7, 2020. In the last 48 hours, 1,470 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,461 are confirmed cases from 4,661 new PCR tests. There are nine probable cases. pic.twitter.com/mRHsoUiH7p — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 34,121 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 2,247 hospitalizations and 579 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2020

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 285,355 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: