There were employees and customers without masks, "zero" social distancing and people using the hallway as a dance floor.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is shutting down a South Side bar for violating coronavirus orders.

Cosmo on Carson was ordered to close on Dec. 5.

An inspection report says there were some employees without masks and the majority of customers weren’t wearing face coverings. The report says there was also “zero” social distancing.

The health department says there were customers not seated at tables and alcohol being served without meals, and the inspection report says there were people using the hallway as a dance floor.

The bar will be required to close for at least seven days, then will have to request a re-inspection before reopening.

