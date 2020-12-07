CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Family, friends and community members will gather today for a candlelight vigil for Jefferson Hills teenager Jeno Moretti.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. on North Second Street in Elizabeth. Masks are required, along with social distancing rules.

On Friday, search crews found the 15-year-old’s body in the Monongahela River near the Elizabeth Bridge. Teams from as far away as Maryland and Ohio, as well as regional responders, joined the search effort late last week after days of searching with no results.

Jefferson Hills police said Moretti was reported missing/runaway by his family and was last seen on Nov. 21.

The family told KDKA last week that Moretti was upset after seeing hurtful comments on social media.

