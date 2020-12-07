CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Patients will be able to reschedule appointments.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Allegheny County, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Testing, COVID-19, Kennywood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says mechanical issues are to blame for problems at the free COVID-19 testing site set up today at Kennywood.

According to a county spokesperson, the testing van was experiencing mechanical problems. Workers tried for hours to fix it, but eventually were forced to shut down the testing site.

It was supposed to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with walk-ups welcome.

The county spokesperson says they are working with Curative, the company that would have provided the tests, to accommodate patients who registered to get a test administered.

You can also reschedule your appointment by visiting the county’s COVID-19 testing map.

Comments