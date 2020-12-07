By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 14,960 new cases of Coronavirus and 111 additional deaths Monday.

There were 6,330 new cases reported Monday and 8,630 reported Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 426,444 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 5,300 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,107 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 stood at 14.4%, up from 11.7% the week before that.

The statewide death toll has risen to 11,373, with 68 new deaths reported on Dec. 5 and 42 reported on Dec. 6.

There are 2,943,283 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 40,011 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,322 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 47,333 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 6,952 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,592 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: