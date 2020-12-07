Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDAK) — Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Reese has tested positive for coronavirus.
Reese, R-Westmoreland/Somerset counties, said in a release Monday that his symptoms are mild and subsiding. Reese said he began quarantining while awaiting results and will continue until he has recovered.
Rep. Reese was last in Harrisburg at the Capitol three weeks ago.
“I’m feeling better as each day passes,” Reese said in the release.
