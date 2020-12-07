By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh received nearly $10 million to remediate landslide conditions on Mt. Washington.
The city announced the federal grant Monday, saying this follows some 10 years of repeated landslides.
The grant from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will fund landslide mitigation, like building retaining walls and engineered slopes to repair damage and ensure stability in the future.
“Support for infrastructure upgrades is one of the most important ways the federal government can partner with Pittsburgh, and will help preserve this historic asset beloved by residents and tourists alike for years to come,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.
The project area includes three locations along Grandview Avenue, Greenleaf Street and William Street.
