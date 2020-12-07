Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Administrators for Pittsburgh Public Schools are hosting a public hearing on their 2021 budget today.
The preliminary general fund budget of more than $686 million is an increase of over $3 million from this current year’s budget.
It does not call for a tax increase; however, it does include a deficit of $32 million.
The online hearing is set for noon.
To review the preliminary budget, visit Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website at this link. To learn more about how to give testimony during their open public hearings, visit this link.
The school board is expected to vote on the budget Dec. 16.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.