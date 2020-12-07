By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a puppy scam, with multiple Pittsburgh-area residents as the victims.

Twenty-seven-year-old Desmond Fodje Bobga was charged in federal court with wire fraud, forging a seal of the U.S. Supreme Court and aggravated identity theft.

A release says Bobga, a Cameroon resident, allegedly perpetrated a puppy scam with other people from around June 2018 to the present.

Four of the six victims in court paperwork are Pittsburgh-are residents. According to the criminal complaint, a victim from New Brighton lost $9,100. She was allegedly lied to about the puppy being shipped, needing insurance and getting exposed to COVID-19.

“The dog adoption market can be a breeding ground for catfish schemes. Fodje Bogda and his co-conspirators exploited a national pandemic — and the social isolation it engendered — to exploit victims with photos of cute puppies and to bilk extra costs under the pretense of COVID,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in a release.

“With the holiday season upon us, and the desire for companionship higher than ever, don’t fall prey to scammers selling pets online: do your research and verify.”

A release says the website used for the alleged puppy scam was the since-deleted lovelyhappypuppy.com.