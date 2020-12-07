Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is listed as active for the game against Washington.
Roethlisberger was on the injury list this weekend, with “not injury related/knee” listed as the reason for his questionable status.
See who is in & who is out for our game against Washington. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/N0ZlHV1XSU
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2020
The Steelers say they’ll be without two key players, with kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Steven Nelson both inactive.
They’re looking to go 12-0 against the Washington Football Team Monday at 5 p.m.
