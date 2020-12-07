CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Roethlisberger was on the injury list this weekend.
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberer, Football, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is listed as active for the game against Washington.

Roethlisberger was on the injury list this weekend, with “not injury related/knee” listed as the reason for his questionable status.

The Steelers say they’ll be without two key players, with kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Steven Nelson both inactive.

They’re looking to go 12-0 against the Washington Football Team Monday at 5 p.m.

Comments