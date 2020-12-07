Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane left Monday’s game against Washington with an injury.
The Steelers say he is questionable to return with a knee injury.
#Steelers LB Robert Spillane has been taken to the locker room for further evaluation for a knee injury. His return to tonight’s game is questionable.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 8, 2020
Spillane left the game in the third quarter and went to the locker room for more evaluation.
Spilane heading into locker room for further evaluation @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 8, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
