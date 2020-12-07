CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane left Monday’s game against Washington with an injury.

The Steelers say he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Spillane left the game in the third quarter and went to the locker room for more evaluation.

