CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged in an armed robbery tried to kill his co-defendant in an ambush shooting last month that left the other man and his girlfriend wounded, authorities said,

Kaylen Jason, 21, of Cleveland, has been charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 24 shooting in Cleveland, which was recorded on surveillance video. He remains jailed on $1 million bail, and it wasn’t known Sunday if he’s retained an attorney.

Jason was waiting near his co-defendant’s home on the night of the shooting, authorities said. When a car driven by the co-defendant’s girlfriend pulled into the man’s driveway, Jason approached the vehicle and fired several shots, authorities said.

The woman was shot in the upper back, left thigh and right shoulder, while the co-defendant suffered graze wounds to his side and both hands. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Jason wanted to shoot the man because he believed the co-defendant had “ratted him out” in connection with the armed robbery in February, authorities said. In that case, authorities say Jason was armed with a gun when he entered the co-defendant’s apartment and robbed him and two other men before fleeing on foot.

Investigators soon began to suspect the co-defendant had planned the robbery with Jason and he was later charged. Both men have pleaded not guilty in that case.

