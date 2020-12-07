By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — President Donald Trump personally called Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler twice, asking him to look into overturning the state’s election results.
The Washington Post first reported Monday that the president made the calls, which were confirmed by a spokesperson for Cutler. That spokesperson said the president brought up his objections to Pennsylvania’s election laws. The spokesperson also said the president asked, “What can we do to fix it?”
Cutler reportedly told the president that Pennsylvania’s Legislature does not have the power to override the will of the voters.
On Friday, 75 Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature, including Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, signed a statement urging members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a certificate of ascertainment to show the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after Pennsylvania certified its election results last month. Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.
