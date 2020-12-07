Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Santa usually delivers toys to children around the world each year in his sleigh.
However, on Sunday, he got some help from local tow truck drivers.
Tow companies around the area collected toys for children that will be delivered on the holidays.
Like so many things in 2020, it almost didn’t happen.
“With everything going on, with the pandemic, we wanted to cancel the event,” said Joey Janicky, a coordinator of Tows For Tots. “We figured the kids need us more than ever this year.”
This was the fifth year of Tows For Tots and organizers say they want to help even more kids next year.
