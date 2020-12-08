CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
Police say the suspects used an emergency exit to get the merchandise out of the store.
Filed Under:Indiana County, Theft, Walmart, White Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for the two suspects accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Indiana County.

Police say the man and woman are suspects in the theft of $2,106.31 in various merchandise at the White Township Walmart on Sunday. Police say the suspects left in a red Volkswagen Golf.

