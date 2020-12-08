By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for the two suspects accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Indiana County.
Police say the man and woman are suspects in the theft of $2,106.31 in various merchandise at the White Township Walmart on Sunday. Police say the suspects left in a red Volkswagen Golf.
Seeking to ID the pictured male & female, who are suspects in a Retail Theft of $2,106.31 in merchandise at the Indiana Walmart on Dec. 6. Fled in pictured red VW golf, which was missing the registration plate & hubcap from the driver-side rear wheel.
✔️ Tips: Call 724-357-1960. pic.twitter.com/7dM1y7LbA2
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 8, 2020
Police say the suspects used an emergency exit to get the merchandise out of the store.
