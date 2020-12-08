CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 693 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 477 are confirmed from 1,673 PCR tests. There are 216 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 4 days to 102 years with a median age of 44 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7.

There have been 2,311 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 509 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 184 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 585. Of the six newly-reported deaths, the Health Department says three are associated with long-term care facilities.

Two of the patients were in their 70s, three in their 80s and one in their 90s. The Health Department says their dates of death range from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6.

There have been 34,814 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 285,355 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

