CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A man was found lying in the street after an apparent hit and run in Beltzhoover.
Filed Under:Beltzhoover, Hit and Run, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are investigating an apparent hit and run and shooting in Beltzhoover that occurred early on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2:45 a.m. on Gearing Avenue and Chalfont Street.

Police found a man lying down in the street with injuries to his face and paramedics later found a gunshot wound in his leg while transporting him to the hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

Comments