Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are investigating an apparent hit and run and shooting in Beltzhoover that occurred early on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened just after 2:45 a.m. on Gearing Avenue and Chalfont Street.
Police found a man lying down in the street with injuries to his face and paramedics later found a gunshot wound in his leg while transporting him to the hospital.
His condition is currently unknown.
You must log in to post a comment.