By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – The mother of a young nurse killed on her way to work is pleading for answers.

“Why did you that to her? She didn’t deserve it. I don’t, I can’t, I can’t wrap my head around it,” said Diane Kaufman, the mother of Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse from Butler County that was shot and killed on her way to work in Nashville on Thursday night. “I don’t know how someone can take another person’s life like that.”

Caitlyn was shot while driving on a highway in Nashville.

Kaufman was a Butler County native and a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University.

Her mother was in Nashville on Monday, asking for help finding her daughter’s killer.

“She was a very compassionate young lady, had a heart of gold, and was on her way to work to help people,” Diane said. “I need closure, I need that to be able to make any sense of this whatsoever.”

Police say that someone fired at least six shots at Caitlyn’s car on Thursday. One bullet hit Kaufman in the shoulder, killing her instantly.

So far, police have no suspects.

Meanwhile, a memorial fund was set up to help the Kaufamns pay for expenses.

Caitlyn’s mother works at NexTier Bank and her coworkers set up the fund.

Donations can be made at any NexTier Bank branch, with checks being made payable to the Caitlyn M. Kaufman Memorial Fund.

Donations can also be mailed to the NexTier Bank in Cranberry Township.