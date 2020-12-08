Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Chairman Sean Kertes has informed the county that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chairman Kertes is following the recommended isolation recommendations and his staff is currently quarantined.
Westmoreland County has begun steps to minimize the impacts on their workplace and have begun contact tracing.
They also have already put in place enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the Commissioners’ suite and have precautions in place, including a mask requirement and temperature checks at the county courthouse.
